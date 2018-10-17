Beverly man pleads guilty to sending threatening letters, suspicious powder to officials

BOSOTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Beverly man plead guilty Wednesday in connection with sending threatening letters, some of which contained suspicious white powder, to law enforcement officials, and other individuals.
On March, 1st, 2018, police arrested 25-year-old Daniel Frisiello on thirteen counts of mailing a threat to injure the person of another, as well as six counts of false information and hoaxes.
Frisiello had been placed in home detention until his arraignment.
Officials tell us that Frisiello had mailed five different high-profile individuals around the country an envelope that contained a suspicious white powder and a very threatening that indicated he intended to cause harm to these individuals.
One victim even received a "glitter bomb", which is an envelope that releases a large amount of glitter when opened.
Investigators have determined that, in 2015, Frisiello sent two threatening letters to the manager of a Massachusetts that had fired one of Frisiello's relatives.
Frisiello also sent a threatening letter, that contained white-powder, to Donald Trump, who, at the time, was running for president, and even stated that he would act on a threat if Trump did not drop out of the race.
He also sent threatening letters to the heads of four different law enforcement agencies in Connecticut and Rhode Island that warned them to drop the investigation into Nathan Carman of Connecticut, who allegedly killed his mother and grandfather, or "one police chief would join Carman's mother at the bottom of the sea", even threatening to shoot a state police colonel in the head.
The following year, 2017, Frisiello sent a letter to the assistant district attorney, who was prosecuting Michelle Carter for involuntary manslaughter, and threatened to shoot not only him, but the judge hearing the case, in the brain if he didn't drop the case.
In 2018, Frisiello, sent letters containing white powder to a member of the First Family, a United State attorney, United States Senator Deborah Stabenow, a Stanford law professor, and United States House of Representatives candidate.
According to the United States Attorney's office, the minimum charge of mailing a threat to injure a person is five years in prison and a minimum of ten years in prison for threats addressed to a federal official.
The minimum charge of false information and hoaxes is five years in prison.
