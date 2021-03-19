SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield is partnering with Behavioral Health Network as part of the city’s efforts to vaccinate eligible residents.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined city Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and BHN to announce they will be receiving at least 800 COVID-19 vaccine doses a week.
They will be distributed to underserved communities in the Springfield area.
Sarno also announced some big news for Springfield, who has been in the 'red zone' for months.
"Last night, we received word that because of our continuous practice and mitigation...and partnerships and collaborations like this one...Springfield is in the yellow," Sarno said.
City leaders said to expect more partnerships and vaccine sites as our federal supply grows.
