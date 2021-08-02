WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police say a bicycle belonging to an Agawam man whose been missing since April/May, may have been found by a passer-bye in the Bearhole Water shed area of West Springfield.
The Colorado Ski/Bike Shop in West Springfield we're told was contacted by this passer-bye recently about the found bike.
Police also confirming they're looking for this individual who contacted the bike shop because they may have "crucial" information.
54-year-old, Todd Polacco was last seen back in April and police say he used his bicycle often, similar to the one seen in the photo here.
"He often rode his dark in color mountain bike through Western Massachusetts and frequented local hiking and fishing areas to included Bear Hole in West Springfield and Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke," the Agawam Police Department reported back in June.
Now, new developments in the case.
"Recent information gathered is that Mr. Polacco's 2016 "Giant Stance" mountain bike (identical to that shown, but with Continental tires), was possibly located in the Bearhole Water shed by a passer-bye," West Springfield police said Monday.
They say when the passer-bye contacted the bike shop, no information was gathered on who they were.
"That person may have information crucial to the investigation and Mr. Polacco's last known location," West Springfield police noted.
Do you know who this passer-bye is? Do you have any information as to the whereabouts of Todd Polacco?
If so, please contact the Agawam Police Department at 413-786-4767 or the West Springfield Police Department's Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210.
Todd Polacco weighs approximately 140 lbs, is 5'7" and he has brown eyes and brown hair.
Todd was last seen and heard from by his family around the end of April or beginning of May of this year.
