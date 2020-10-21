SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after a crash between a bicycle and semi-truck in Springfield on Wednesday.
According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, a 23-year-old man who was riding the bike involved in the crash succumbed to his injuries at Baystate Medical Center.
Officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Bay Street and Roosevelt Avenue just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the truck driver did remain on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
