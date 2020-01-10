Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Northampton.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon.
According to Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper, officers were called to the area of 67 Conz Street around 1:40 p.m. for a report of a person that had been struck by a car.
It was later determined that a 61-year-old Northampton man was attempting to cross from Conz Street onto Smith Street on his bike when he was struck by a vehicle that was being operated by a 72-year-old Southampton woman that was traveling down Conz Street.
Arriving officers found the man on the ground and was conscious but not alert.
Chief Kasper says that the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time the collision occurred nor was he in a marked crosswalk.
However, he was in the vicinity of a marked crosswalk.
The bicyclist was transported to Baystate Medical Center with unknown injuries.
Conz Street was closed for approximately an hour so that crews could conduct their investigation.
Members of the Northampton Police Department's Accident Reconstruction team, Northampton Fire Department, and Northampton detectives were called in to assist.
Chief Kasper adds that this is an ongoing investigation.
