NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A bicyclist has been hospitalized after being hit by a car on Pine Street in Florence.
Northampton Police told us that the bicyclist, a man in his early 70s, was transported to Baystate Medical C with serious injuries, but not life-threatening injuries.
Investigators were called to the scene around 1:40 p.m. Monday.
Part of Pine Street remains closed off as police investigated what happened occurred.
No arrests have been made.
