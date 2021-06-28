A bicyclist has been hospitalized after being hit by a car on Pine Street in Florence.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A bicyclist has been hospitalized after being hit by a car on Pine Street in Florence.

Northampton Police told us that the bicyclist, a man in his early 70s, was transported to Baystate Medical C with serious injuries, but not life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were called to the scene around 1:40 p.m. Monday.

Part of Pine Street remains closed off as police investigated what happened occurred.

No arrests have been made.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.