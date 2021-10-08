NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Northampton resident who was struck and killed while riding a bicycle Wednesday has been identified by authorities.
Charles Braun, was 69-years-old.
The Northwestern District Attorney's Office identified him on Friday.
Braun was struck by a car at the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Elms Street in Northampton around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
We're told the driver of the car is a 23-year-old, Haydenville woman. Her identity is not being released at this time.
The DA's Office confirms she did stay on scene and cooperated with police.
Braun was transported to the hospital following the crash.
"(He) was transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead," explained NWDA representative, Laurie Loisel.
At this time, no charges or citations have been issued.
The crash remains under investigation by the NWDA's Office, Northampton Police, and MA State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.