NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Northampton resident riding a bicycle Wednesday in the city was killed in a crash at the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Elms Street, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
The bicyclist was struck around 4:15 p.m. by a car.
We're told the driver of that car is a 23-year-old, Haydenville woman.
The DA's Office confirming she did stay on scene and cooperated with police.
The bicyclist who has not been named yet, is identified as a 69-year-old Northampton man.
"The bicyclist was transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead," explained NWDA representative, Laurie Loisel.
At this time, no charges or citations have been issued.
The crash remains under investigation by the NWDA's Office, Northampton Police, and MA State Police.
