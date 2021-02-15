NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Northampton on Sunday.
According to Northampton police, officers were called to Pleasant Street around 5 p.m. for reports of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle.
The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released a short time later.
The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for failure to use care when entering a lane.
Northampton police are now reminding drivers to be mindful of bicyclists and pedestrians when operating a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.