Bicyclist taken to the hospital after being struck by vehicle in Palmer.

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Monday night after police say they were struck by a vehicle while riding their bike.
Lt. John Fitzgerald of the Palmer Fire Department tells us they were called to the intersection of North Main and Shaw Streets around 8:50 p.m. for a report of a car vs. pedestrian.
While details remain limited at this time, Lt. Fitzgerald added that, when they arrived on scene, they administered first to a bicyclist who had been struck by a vehicle.
It is unclear if the driver stayed on scene.
Captain Shaw of the Wilbraham Fire Department stated that they provided Palmer officials with an ambulance, and that the bicyclist was taken to Baystate Medical Center.
The extent of the bicyclist's injuries are unknown at this time, and officials have not stated if weather played a factor in the accident.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
