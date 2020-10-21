SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officers have responded to a bicycle vs. semi-truck crash near the intersection of Bay Street and Roosevelt Avenue.
The accident around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, when an adult male on a bicycle collided with a semi-truck.
The truck driver did remain on the scene, but the bicyclist was transported to Baystate with serious injuries.
Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News there is currently a detour to help navigate the public away from the accident.
The Springfield Police Department Traffic Unit is currently investigating the crash.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
