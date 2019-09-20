SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of bicyclists from across the country will meet in Springfield on Saturday and ride to Boston to honor fallen Police Officers and Firefighters.
Ride to remember is known for bringing first responders together in tribute to the lives lost while serving local communities across the commonwealth,
On Saturday morning the streets of Springfield will be filled with bicyclists pedaling 106 miles into Boston to remember fallen Fire Fighters and Police Officers in the state.
Ride Director and former Springfield Police Sergeant John Delaney told Western Mass News this is the 7th year for a ride to remember.
And each year is amazing to see all of the support from the community.
"Hardly anyone you bump into on the street if you ask them about the ride to remember they know about it become a fabric part of Springfield its become very popular," Delaney said.
Bikers will start on Main St and Boland Way in Springfield, and end at the State House in Boston for a ceremony.
Delaney said this ride has touched many lives across the state with the event representing how important it is to continue to honor the fallen.
"Unfortunately from year to year as we do this, the list of fallen officers and Firefighters grows and we honor those fallen police officer and firefighters every ride that we do. The same faces come out here every year they talk about and look forward to its part of their lives," Delaney explained.
The ride is not only physically exhausting but Delaney explains as you ride through Massachusetts and remember what you're riding for, it's emotional as well.
"I've seen grown men cry as they ride through Boston because of what they just accomplished I wish everyone could feel that the ride keeps growing and growing," Delaney noted.
The ride begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday in Springfield and all are encouraged to come out and support
"Support us! Wave a flag, yell that we support the police and fire it's a great thing to see so I hope a lot of residents come out and support us on this ride," Delaney said.
