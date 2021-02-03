SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There has been lots of reaction towards President Joe Biden potentially releasing more than $1 billion in aid to Puerto Rico to help mitigate future disasters and resolve what has already happened.
Efforts to help families displaced by devastating storms in Puerto Rico have been strong in western Mass. This money needs to get to the island as soon as possible, officials say.
"Many of them are living under tarps. The island has suffered immensely," said Executive Director of Enlace de Familias Betty Medina Lichtenstein.
Lichtenstein has worked tirelessly to help families from Puerto Rico seek refuge in western Mass. after the recent earthquakes and hurricanes that have ravaged the island.
She is encouraged by the news that President Biden's administration has announced plans to send $1.3 billion directly to those still suffering and to help infrastructure for future disasters.
"I’ve heard many, many times for years money [will] come, and he’s going to come. The government of the United States is going to send money," she said.
But this isn't the first time the people of Puerto Rico were promised financial aid.
State Representative Carlos Gonzalez told Western Mass News the Trump administration failed to release money.
"We're more hopeful today that this money will finally be sent," he said. "It will help, particularly with the disaster after the hurricane."
Gonzalez said this money is crucial to help the island get back on its feet.
"We commit to helping our citizens there, to make sure that their economy can re-energize, and also all the homes destroyed during the hurricane, can get repaired," he added.
He told Western Mass News time is of the essence as disasters continue to hit.
"Even last week, there was another earthquake in Puerto Ric, and that has made it difficult for the Puerto Rican economy," he noted.
The Biden administration confirmed even more money expected to be released to Puerto Rico, after the $1.3 billion, to help rebuild from the hurricanes.
