SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After months of speculation, former vice president of the United States Joe Biden officially entered the 2020 presidential race.
Biden joins an ever-growing field of Democratic candidates vying to unseat President Donald Trump.
The local voters we spoke to said that while the vast field of Democratic candidates may seem overwhelming, they are glad more people are interested in tackling the issues.
Also, a local political science professor weighed in on Biden's chances and on whether or not these huge fields of presidential candidates - like 2020 and what we saw in 2016 - are the new normal in American politics.
"He has the immediate name recognition which is an advantage," said Julie Walsh, chair of AIC's political science department.
Even before the announcement, many saw Biden as the Democratic front-runner, most likely to face President Trump in November.
"In this election, a lot of Democrats are also very concerned with elect-ability and Biden can make a case for that," Walsh added.
However, Walsh said that Biden's entry into the crowded field of 20 candidates could present some challenges.
"He's not at all associated with identity politics. Women in politics, race, racial representation are such driving issues, especially in the Trump era," Walsh noted.
Voter Adam Lucey added, "I think it's just going to be interesting to see who actually emerges as the final candidate."
Western Mass News spoke with voters in downtown Springfield, who said that the vast field of candidates has definitely captured their attention.
"I think if someone is more central, then that's probably who will get elected," Lucey said.
"[Come primary day, you could see a long list of candidates on the ballot?] I'm hoping by that time, things will slim down a little bit, but at this point, I think it's great that people are feeling confident and that they have a voice" said voter Sara Diamond
In 2016, the Republicans had a vast field of candidates too. While some left before the primaries even began, most dropped out after Iowa and New Hampshire.
Walsh suspects the same thing will happen with the Democrats.
"It's more typical to see those first results and then have a big exodus from the field," Walsh explained.
Iowa's caucus and New Hampshire primaries happen in February. By the time Massachusetts heads to the polls one month later, Walsh said that the unofficial Democratic nominee may already be clear.
"If you do well in those states, it attracts more money, it attracts more support. Only Bill Clinton in the modern era was able to win a presidential nomination without winning either Iowa or New Hampshire. They're that important," Walsh noted.
From Massachusetts, both Seth Moulton and Elizabeth Warren are vying for the Democratic nomination. On the Republican side, former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld is challenging President Donald Trump.
