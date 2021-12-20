WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGGB/WSHM) – White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement released Monday night that the staffer who tested positive for COVID-19 spent about 30 minutes around the President on Air Force One Friday and was fully vaccinated and tested negative before boarding.
The staffer began experiencing symptoms Sunday night.
The 79-year-old President is tested regularly and has had two negative tests since Sunday.
He is set to be tested again on Wednesday.
