SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Developing news Tuesday night, President Joe Biden announced the pharmaceutical company Merck will help make the new Johnson and Johnson single COVID-19 shot and promised every American adult will have access to a vaccine by the end of May.

These companies would normally be rivals but are now teaming up to boost vaccine supply, a problem around the nation and here in western Mass. Local officials said they look forward to getting these promised doses here in western Mass.

"We're now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May," Biden said.

Biden on Tuesday vowed to produce enough COVID-19 vaccines for every American adult by the end of May, a timeline two months earlier than his previous goal of the end of July.

“We’re hopeful that's something we can hold him to,” Chicopee Mayor John Vieu said.

In a coronavirus briefing in the city of Chicopee Tuesday afternoon, Vieu cited the problems with the vaccine rollout here in western Mass. regarding short supply and lack of regional sites here in western Mass.

The city is planning a site for their residents once doses become more accessible, and he said the president's new timeline is going to help speed up those plans.

“The end of May, I think is very reasonable with the one-shot goes from Johnson and Johnson excited to get our fair share here in Massachusetts in here specifically in Chicopee,” Vieu said.

But some think people might be left disappointed come the end of May.

“To be honest, I don’t think everyone’s going to get it by May,” Springfield resident Jeysha said.

Jeysha said all the problems those 65 and older are currently facing trying to book appointments are going to be just as prominent for all Massachusetts adults two months from now.

She said she is going to take all the time she can get to decide if the vaccine is for her.

“It’s something that I still have to consider. I’m not really sure what I want to do yet because it just came out; I’m nervous,” Jeysha explained.

Meanwhile, the president is urging people to continue to follow coronavirus safety guidelines.

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel, but we cannot let our guard down now or assure that victor is inevitable. We can't assume that. We must remain vigilant, act fast and aggressively, and look out for one another," Biden said.

Governor Charlie Baker had said Massachusetts can expect doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as early as next week.