AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of runners took part in the 9th annual Daffodil 5K and 10K Sunday morning in Amherst to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Organizers were expecting about 1,000 people to take part.
This morning, Western Mass News was there even before the race began at 10 a.m. and there was plenty going on. Tents going up, a warm up by 50-50 Nutrition and Fitness as well as coffee of course!
Participants Sunday had the option of either walking or running and all the money that is raised will go towards Big Brothers Big Sisters in both Hampshire County and Hampden County.
New this year, we're told participants were given the option of what agency they would like their money to go towards.
The annual Daffodil 5K gives awards for those who finish top in their gender, age and to those who raise the most money.
Following the race, a barbecue, music from a DJ, a bounce house and plenty of other events were held for the entire family to enjoy.
This year’s fundraising goal is $60,000.
The money raised goes towards mentoring programs that Big Brothers Big Sisters has to offer.
Western Mass News will have more on this story coming up at 6 p.m. on ABC40. Tune in!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.