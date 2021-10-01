WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The last weekend of the Big e kicks off Friday night with many trying to soak in the sounds, sights, and scents for the last time this year.
The Goo Goo Dolls performing Friday night caused a lot of excitement and traffic.
Fairgoers we caught with said the traffic getting there tonight was brutal.
"It's probably just a big event, and it's Friday night so everybody's probably coming out because they're getting toward the end here to the Big E. It was pretty bad, all directions everywhere,” Amanda Shumway said.
"No matter which direction you came from, the traffic was backed up from any part of Mass., from Connecticut, but it's worth it,” Krista Gulluni said.
If you are planning on heading out, the last day is this Sunday, October 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.