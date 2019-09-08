WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A big day for the 104th Fighter Wing Unit of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.
One of the unit's senior master sergeants was recognized with a bronze star and the entire unit received the distinguished flying award.
Brigadier General Christoper Faux is the Assistant Adjutant General for Air at the Mass National Guard State Headquarters.
He said Sunday's bronze star ceremony for Senior Master Sgt. Stephen Jeffers of the 104th Fighter Wing is something the entire commonwealth is proud of.
"You have an airman that has an incredibly well-rounded repertoire and the way he handles his military business. So even though he was over there, he was doing things outside his comfort zone. He wasn't just working in one little area, he would use his expertise in security to go and help folks. He would use his expertise in flight line defense to go and help folks. He took a whole package and that is why he was singled out. He was the 99% guy that got the bronze star," Brigadier General Faux said.
Senior Master Sgt. Jeffers is the security forces squadron manager and has been at Barnes since 2004.
"I'm a barnstormer, proud to be one," Senior Master Sgt. Jeffers said.
He was deployed to Afghanistan from October 2018 to April 2019.
He engaged in action against an enemy of the United State at Kandahar Airfield personally exposing himself to a significant risk of hostile action during nine separate indirect fire attacks.
He led 765 personnel in supporting combat operations for six task forces, four train, advise and assist commands, and nine air force squadrons.
"I spent a lot of time this morning thinking about the team we were deployed with and the performance that they were able to achieve. The mission partners that we had there. The successes we had, some failures, but I think at the end of the day bringing everybody home, still to defend the American way of life. I've overcome with a bit of emotion. I can't put it into words," Senior Master Sgt. Jeffers explained.
In addition to the bronze star award, the entire 104th Fighter Wing was presented the 2018 National Guard Association of the United States distinguished flying award.
And award Colonel Pete Green said encapsulates everything the men and women there do.
"For the men and women of the 104th Fighter Wing, there was a reason why I brought up our newest airmen from each one of our groups. It does take every single person in this organization to be able to produce the results that we were able to win with this award. And for the commonwealth, we let the taxpayers know and my boss, governor baker, know that his air national guard is ready, willing and able to respond both to the commonwealth and the nation," Colonel Pete explained.
