SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- E-cigarette sales in the United States are up nearly 300 percent, according to the latest numbers released by the CDC.
However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said vaping among young people is down significantly.
There are a lot of numbers to sift through from the CDC, but the latest numbers show many young people are kicking the habit and many adults, put simply, are not.
During November 2016 to August 2019, the CDC reports total e-cigarette sales in the U.S. increased close to 300 percent - keeping in mind the study ended last summer, pre-COVID.
However, more recent numbers show that although pre-filled cartridges remained the number one product sold, disposable e-cig sales increased 20 percent from August 2019 to this past May.
It’s a disturbing trend, said AFC Urgent Care Physician Assistant Louise Cardellina.
“I've listened to lungs that are damaged from cigarettes and vaping and it’s very distressful to hear the lack of function going on in there and that's what brings oxygen into your body and we need oxygen to live,” Cardellina explained.
Another new federal report shows the number of young people - middle and high school age - using e-cigarettes fell from 5.4 million in 2019 to 3.6 million this year.
“There can be damage to lung tissue from it and when you have young people with young lungs, it's damage that could last them the rest of their lives, so any decrease, I find, is a positive,” Cardellina added.
Cardellina said the new numbers are encouraging, considering data continues to show that vaping can make lungs vulnerable to infection, like COVID-19.
“It's been shown that young adults who vape are five to seven times more likely to have a greater chance of getting COVID-19 because of the vaping and the damage that it does. It’s almost like opening up the door for viruses to go in and wreaking havoc on your body,” Cardellina noted.
That study, by the National Youth Tobacco Survey, was conducted from mid-January to mid-March of this year. It also found 8 in 10 young people who currently vape use flavored e-cigarettes.
The findings were analyzed by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration and while encouraging, CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield said youth e-cigarette use remains an epidemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.