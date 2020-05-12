WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Big E has released details about more musical acts scheduled to come to this year's fair in September.
Officials announced Tuesday the addition of five more concerts coming to Court of Honor stage, including:
- Jesse McCartney - Sept. 18 at 8 p.m.
- Rainere Martin in the The Donna Summer Experience - Sept. 21 and 22 at 33 p.m.
- The Yardbirds - Sept. 21 and 22 at 8 p.m.
- Exile - Sept. 23 and 24 at 3 p.m.
- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy - Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.
All shows are free with fair admission and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
The stage is located in front of the iconic coliseum.
The 2020 fair will be from september 18th to october 4th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.