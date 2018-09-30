Big E breaks all-time attendance record.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E broke their all-time attendance record this year, with a total number of 1,543,470 people attending the fair this year.
This surpasses the previous record of 1,525,533, which was set at last year's fair.
Last Saturday, the Big E's single-day attendance record was broken, with a total number of 172,659 people passing through their gates.
The Big E also saw five other record-setting days this year.
