WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday, we have learned that the Big E set an all-time single-day record Saturday.
Traffic was bumper-to-bumper all day on several streets leading to the Big E.
The Big E says that there were a grand total of 172,659 people.
That's more than 54,000 more people than there were last Saturday.
We spoke with visitors, who said they come to the Big E every year, but that they have never seen it as bad as it was yesterday.
