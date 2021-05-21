WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you have been craving some Big E cream puffs or eclairs since their drive-thru event ended last year, you're in luck.
Officials with the Eastern States Exposition said that starting Saturday, the pastries will be available at The Big E Bakery at the New England Center each weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Eclairs and cream puffs will be $5 each and will also be available in any combination in three-packs for $14 and six-packs for $25. Chocolate ganache can be added to the cream puffs for $1 each.
Guests will drive onto the fairgrounds through Gate 2, then take a left onto their Hampden Avenue, followed by a right at the fire station to the drive-up window. People are also being asked to stay in their vehicles at all times and wear face coverings when ordering and accepting food. They will also be directed to exit the fairgrounds once the purchase is complete.
Officials added that an option to pre-order online is coming soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.