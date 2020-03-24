WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus is causing cancellations of large events across the world, now postponing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Here in western Mass, millions look forward to the Big E, but if the virus continues to spread...what could that mean for the fair?
Western Mass News spoke to Gene Cassidy, president, and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition to see what his plans are.
"The fair was postponed a couple of times during the second World War, and the first World War," Cassidy said.
It wouldn't be the first time the Big E was postponed, Cassidy told us he worries for food concessionaires who serve the fair.
"I have a very serious concern about their ability to stay in business," Cassidy said.
As of right now, the fair is still on for this September, and while postponing isn't out of the question he said its too early to make that decision.
"We're full steam ahead for the Big E 2020," Cassidy explained.
But as concerns grow over large crowds, Cassidy said he believes fair-goers will have a heightened sense of awareness this year.
"Put a pack of millions, 600,000 people in 17 days on 175 acres, it can be pretty tight so sensibilities need to prevail," Cassidy noted.
The property itself is regularly steam cleaned, something that will continue now up to the fair.
In the meantime, entertainers are still being lined up, and workers are busy planning the Big E, so those of you like myself at home still have something to look forward to.
Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated on the latest developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.