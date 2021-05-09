WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting Monday, the vaccination site at the Big E Fairgrounds will begin offering walk-in appointments.
No pre-scheduled appointments will be necessary at the site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Town of West Springfield began setting up its region…
The West of the River Collaborative is asking everyone to bring their insurance information. However, anyone without insurance can still get the vaccine at no cost.
