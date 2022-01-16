WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Big E fairgrounds were filled with events this weekend, including a farmers markets, a poultry show and a bridal expo.
Customers at the farmers market were able to warm up with a glass of wine-while shopping for winter accessories.
The bridal expo, at the better living center, was full of gorgeous gowns, formal wear and a fashion show!
It's also the largest wedding and bridal show in western Mass.
Attendees were able to enjoy live music and entertainment, while taking a look at ice sculptures, floral designs, and food samples from banquet halls and caterers across the region.
The Northeastern Poultry Congress was free to the public and gave customers a chance to look at stock for sale at the show.
