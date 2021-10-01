WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is October 1, kicking off spooky season and the Big E is getting on board with ghost tours.
Starting Friday, the Storrowton Village Museum these tours started in 2020 during the pandemic to offer western Mass. a fun safe event.
So this is the first time they are happening along with the Big E, and for fairgoers, there will be a special presentation.
"We had a paranormal investigation over a number of days in 2018, and during the fair only, so today and Saturday, our investigators from the paranormal team are coming to reveal some new information that has not been revealed before," Storrowton Village Museum Director Jessica K. Fontaine said.
These tours start tonight at 7 p.m., at the meeting house, and last for the whole weekend, and if you can't make it to the Big E, they will have the tours every Friday in October.
