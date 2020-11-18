WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Big E's "Golden Tickets," go on sale Wednesday morning and they're expected to sell out quick!
Earlier this week the fair announced the lifetime pass opportunity.
Only a limited supply will be sold-- 100 tickets with a price of $1,000 a piece.
A "Golden Ticket" will provide 100 people, and their guests, with free admission to the Big E for life. The rare promotion also includes free parking and other VIP perks that have yet to be determined.
"Golden Tickets" go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning on The Big E website.
Fair officials say purchased tickets will be delivered in time for the holidays.
The 2021 Big E is scheduled to run from September 17th through October 3, 2021.
