WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One hundred people are likely cheering like Charlie this morning: "I've got a Golden Ticket!"
According to fair officials, the Big E 'Golden Ticket' - which went on-sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday - sold out in one minute and two seconds.
Update: We actually sold out of The Golden Ticket in 1 minute and 2 seconds. We are grateful and humbled by your support! pic.twitter.com/CjkyEDi5Hy— The Big E (@TheBigEFair) November 18, 2020
The ticket, which cost $1,000 a piece, will provide 100 people and a guest with free admission to The Big E for life. The rare promotion also includes free parking and other VIP perks that have yet to be determined.
Fair officials said purchased tickets will be delivered in time for the holidays.
The 2021 Big E is scheduled to run from September 17 through October 3, 2021.
