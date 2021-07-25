WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Big E presented the 4-H Summer Event Sunday, where over 2,500 agricultural-minded kids in the region could showcase their educational work and take part in competitions with their animals.

Sunday's event consisted of competitions for dogs, horses, dairy cows, sheep, dairy goats, and beef cattle. Western Mass News spoke with Mckinley Magni, a volunteer at the event. We asked her what kids can take away from programs like this.

"Being here they can take away team work, leadership skills and you know winning and losing humbly, not everyone can win you know, they also have the comradery with their animals and that's priceless, you know they all go home with the best dog at the end of the day," Mckinley said.

Magni also said she was very happy that she could participate in an in-person event again this year after the 2020 fair was canceled due to the pandemic.