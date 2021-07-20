WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Eastern States Exposition is gearing up for the Big E less than two months away by holding a job fair. They're hoping to fill hundreds of positions.
The Eastern States Exposition is looking to be fully staffed by the time the Big E starts on September 17.
"Honestly, if I was employed here, I would feel really great about it. I’d be sure to love posting it on social media, but it would just be amazing to know that I’m a part of what makes this magic possible,” Springfield resident Theodore Tetreault Jr. said.
Tetreault is passionate and excited for the opportunity to make the magic of the Big E Fair come back to life. He's interested in a retail position. He said his last job painting houses did not work out for him.
“I wanted to come to the job fair today because recently my latest way of employment I was let go. So it was unfortunate,” Tetreault said.
The Eastern States Exposition Director of Education and Human Resources Jessica Fontaine said they hire around 2,000 people for the Big E Fair for about two weeks. She said the turnout at the job fair on Tuesday was steady.
“We had a line nonstop for the first hour, and people continue to trickle in. So I can’t really guess how many people we’ve had at this point, but I can tell you that we’ve received at least 250 applications,” Fontaine explained.
We also caught up with Nicole Wright from Chicopee, who was interested in the retail and slides job openings.
“Well I need a job, and it's something I’ve never done before,” Wright said.
She said she is unemployed and has two kids. Her excitement to work at the Big E comes from wanting to know what’s on the inside.
“Super excited because I can actually see the experience of what the workers get to deal with throughout this whole event,” Wright explained.
The job fair started at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and lasted until 1 p.m. But if you missed it, don’t worry they are still accepting applications on their website.
