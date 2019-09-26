WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another record breaking year for The Big E, drawing in new crowds with the largest attendance day in history last Saturday.
Those hundreds of thousands of people also losing hundreds of items.
The Big E is approaching its final weekend and before the fair closes, you'll want to hurry in if you've lost something.
"You may have come on The Big E, gone on a couple rides, something fell out of your pocket, you may have lost your phone," said Noreen Tassinari with the Eastern States Exposition.
Tassinari told Western Mass News that they hold on to lost items for a year before donating them, so fairgoers who think they may have misplaced a valuable should always check with them.
"If you have lost something, we probably have it here at the lost and found department," Tassinari explained.
Jewelry, wallets, cell phones, credit cards, if you can't find it and you've been to the fair, it's more than likely there.
"People are great around the fairgrounds when they find something, they return it here," Tassinari said.
There are roughly 700 items currently at the lost and found, but it's not just lost items found there, but also lost people.
"We also work to reunite people on the grounds too. We have a wonderful system, all the gates are alerted, especially if there's a lost child or elderly person," Tassinari explained.
Tassinari said they have a message board. Family and friends can write on if their phones die for people to meet them. Visitors should also take photos of their group to show Big E personnel.
They're located at the lost and found center near Gate 5 across from the West Springfield fire house.
"Lost and found is open for two or three days after," Tassinari said.
After that contact the Eastern States Exposition marketing department and prepare a description of the item and where it was lost.
