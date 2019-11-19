WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Plans are already underway for next year's Big E and on Tuesday, we learned of one of the first entertainers coming to the event.
Fair officials announced that Foghat will take the Court of Honor stage on Sunday, September 20 at 8 p.m.
The band has earned eight Gold records, one Platinum, and one Double Platinum records since being formed in 1971.
The show is free with fair admission, with seating available on a first-come, first serve basis.
The Big E is just 304 days away, opening on September 18, 2020.
