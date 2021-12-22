WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Big E is officially the third largest fair in North America.
The fair beat out the Minnesota State Fair in their 2021 return.
President and CEO of the Big E, Gene Cassidy, said that this year, the Big E broke attendance records over its 17 days open, including all-time single attendance on their final Saturday with over 177 thousand people on the fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.