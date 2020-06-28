WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The final day of “The Taste of The Big E” is wrapping up. Thousands of cars made their way onto the fairgrounds for a drive-thru event featuring their favorite fair treats.
The event was supposed to wrap up at 6 p.m. on Sunday, but fair officials told Western Mass News the last car in line may be here until 10 p.m.
Gate 9 closed at 3:45 p.m. when Big E officials announced that there was over a four-hour wait once cars entered the fairgrounds.
Big E officials told us they were updating wait times on social media, and eventually decided they needed to close the gate to make sure they could serve everyone who entered.
Yesterday there were similar traffic patterns; cars were lined up for miles and waiting for hours just to get into the gates.
"We had planned for about 100 cars an hour, and we ended up getting about 150 cars an hour. We did our best to re-adjust the queue lines from gate 9 on, and then into the food prep line," said Big E's Director of Sales Tim Garstka.
Officials are still discussing if the Big E is going to happen in September.
Reports confirm that the line is still going strong, and officials are prepared for the possibility of a storm delay this evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.