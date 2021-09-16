WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tomorrow is the Big E’s opening day!
Vendors and fair employees are putting on the final touches, including signs outside of buildings, informing fairgoers that masks are required indoors.
One of the signs is located right outside of this building, last night, the town of West Springfield voted in favor of a mask mandate for all indoor spaces set to start Friday, the first day of the Big E.
We checked in with fair officials on how they will be implementing this new policy.
“People are so happy to be back together, see each other,” Eastern States Exposition President and CEO Gene Cassidy said.
Big E officials are excited to open up the gates on Friday after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the fair to be canceled last year.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Hampden County, West Springfield officials voted on Wednesday to implement a new mask mandate for all indoor spaces beginning on Friday.
Cassidy said employees were out on Thursday putting up reminders that masks should be worn within all buildings at the fairgrounds.
“We have the signage on the fairgrounds, people being astute and in tune reminding folks to put their masks up,” Cassidy said.
With large crowds expected throughout the next 17 days, we asked Cassidy what the policy would be for closed-in tents.
“There is not a mask mandate for that enclosure, so the building is what we will be focusing on,” Cassidy explained.
He hopes all fairgoers will follow the new face-covering policy in town.
“We don’t encounter obstreperous incidents with people on the fairgrounds, and I don’t expect for us to find any this time either,” Cassidy said.
As for headliners this year, the Big E will be hosting some big names, including Machine Gun Kelly and the Goo Goo Dolls.
Cassidy said at this time, there is no mask or vaccine requirement for concert-goers. However, the stage will look a little different.
“The performers will actually be set back a little bit further from the crowd than they were before in order to give a little more to those who are projecting the voices,” Cassidy added.
In case you forget your mask at home, Cassidy said thanks to a generous donation, fair employees have been provided additional face coverings to hand out. The gates open Friday at 8 a.m.
