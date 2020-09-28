WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Eastern States Exposition has laid off part of their staff.
This came as the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the Big E fair and other events this year.
This time last year, fair lovers were packed inside the fairgrounds. But on Monday, there were just empty lots and now, fewer employees.
President and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition Gene Cassidy said 10% of their permanent employees have been laid off.
He also said some long term employees have switched to part-time hours and all part-time employees are now out of work.
Cassidy said it’s a somber day on the fairgrounds.
“We’re a pretty tight-knit group of people at the Eastern States,” he said. “Most of us have been there for a long time. It’s very difficult, and so a fairly sizable number of people had to be laid off. My goal is I need to be able to prepare for a fair in 2021, and my hope is to be able to hire people back.”
The layoffs came after financial struggles from the cancellation of the 2020 Big E fair because of the pandemic.
While the Big E is holding drive-thru events, Cassidy said the revenue is nowhere close to what was lost from the fair.
Cassidy said starting Tuesday, the drive-thru event will be doubling in size to serve more customers. He also wants to thank the community for their continued support.
