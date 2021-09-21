WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was another great day at The Big E on Tuesday, but the staff is busy preparing for bigger crowds. Connecticut and Massachusetts Days are Wednesday and Thursday and are historically two of the busiest days of the 17-day fair.
The Eastern States Exposition has been very busy the past few days with thousands of people traveling to enjoy The Big E.
Connecticut Day is Wednesday and Massachusetts Day is Thursday. These two days are historically known for bringing in some of the busiest crowds. Eastern States Exposition Director of Public Safety Cliff Hedges said they are prepared and traffic hasn't been an issue over the last couple of days.
"We have, so far knock-on wood, we haven't had any problems with West Springfield Night, but with the other state days, we haven't had any issues. We had a great weekend,” Hedges noted.
However, he doesn't think the crowds will be too impressive with the predicted forecast.
“Over the next couple of days, I think we're expecting some rain according to your weatherman, so that will probably slow things down,” Hedges added.
In year's past, local school buses were impacted by the thousands of people waiting to get into the gates, but this year, the town of West Springfield completely redirected the bus routes.
“We redirected them completely away from here, which is a good idea,” Hedges said.
If you want to avoid the traffic all together this year, you can go to the Enfield Mall and take a bus over to The Big E.
Officials know this year, it's important to keep people safe with the expected crowds. That's why they are following West Springfield's indoor mask requirement and constantly reminding fairgoers to mask up.
“Every 30 minutes, there is announcements. Every 15 minutes inside buildings, they'll hear announcements. We have increased hand sanitation through hand washing stations and hand sanitizer. We have masks available in all of our retail locations and museum spaces,” said Eastern States Exposition Director of Education and Human Resources Jessica Fontaine.
Fair staff will also be increasing cleaning procedures on busy days to help keep everyone safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.