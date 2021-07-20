WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The start of The Big E is less than two months away. If the food favorites don't pull people in, the concert lineup might after more big-name artists have been announced.
Goo Goo Dolls, Styx, and many more acts will be on-stage as The Big E fair returns after the COVID-19 cancellation last year and the booking company told us these artists are ready to perform.
“A lot of this stuff actually was booked for 2020 and we managed to roll it over. Everybody was out of work. We’re out of work, the entertainers were out of work, but they didn’t want to give up these days and start over again,” said John Juliano, co-owner of Mellowship Entertainment.
Juliano spoke to Western Mass News about the huge concert lineup at The Big E, which is back this year after a year off due to COVID-19. Artists range for all age groups, from Machine Gun Kelly to Jesse McCartney, to Ying Yang Twins, to the latest bands to be added Goo Goo Dolls and Styx.
“When we look at demographics and the makeup of the fair, you can say that with Pat Benatar, maybe Billy Idol, but we also have MGK,” Juliano noted.
However, not only are there artists from different age groups and eras, but also different music genres including rock and roll, hip hop, and rhythm and blues.
“There’s so much diversity, especially on the stage at the Court of Honor and even The E Stage. This is our emerging artist stage,” Juliano explained.
As far as more acts being announced, we asked for the inside scoop, but we'll have to wait.
“Can’t give that up, but keep an eye out the next couple of weeks. It’s coming out fast and furious,” Juliano added.
