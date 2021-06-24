WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials with the Eastern States Exposition has announced its concert lineup for the Court of Honor stage at this year's Big E fair.
More than 85 shows will be held at the stage, which is located in front of the Coliseum. All events are free with fair admission and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
The 2021 Big E fair is scheduled to run from September 17 through October 3.
