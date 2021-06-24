WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After COVID-19 restrictions forced The Big E to be canceled last year, efforts are underway to make 2021 bigger and better than ever, especially on the music scene.
Ever since Machine Gun Kelly was announced as the opening concert at the Big E this year, people are getting excited for September. The scramble for MGK tickets was intense and quickly sold out.
On Thursday more performers were announced. Some of them include Jesse McCartney, Ying Yang Twins, and Darryl DMC McDaniels of Run-DMC.
“We have upped our game, even more, this year compared to '19 and adding a few nights of entertainment on that stage,” John Juliano, co-owner of Mellowship Entertainment, said.
Mellowship Entertainment is the company that books the acts for The Big E. Western Mass News asked Juliano what it was like to get such a big lineup this time around.
“The Big E has a great reputation for entertainment. The entertainers know that the agents know that, the managers know that. Being a top destination in New England, one of the top events on the East Coast, they want to play at The Big E," Juliano said.
We asked Juliano what concert-goers can expect as the state is fully reopen and COVID-19 restrictions have eased up.
“We’re going to be open at 100 percent. We’ve been pretty much given the okay through the Governor and through the town of West Springfield to open at 100 percent. In our eyes and our mind and the way we’re going forward is every seat will be taken at our shows,” he said.
However, they do plan to take precautions with the artists, in part because of their tour schedules and the amount of traveling they’re expected to do.
"Number one is the mask. We would ask them to wear a mask. We don’t know if they’re fully vaccinated if they are or aren’t. It’s not our job to ask them that. But we would ask them to wear a mask," Juliano said.
There are more performers to be announced in the days and weeks to come. Once we know we will tell you both on-air and online.
