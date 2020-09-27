WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Big E wrapped up day five of its drive-thru event Sunday.
The event, which is reservations only, took over 50 cars an hour through Gate 9, and fair officials told Western Mass News it has been a major success.
Western Mass News spoke to Tim Garstka, director of sales of the Big E, who said the feedback has been very positive.
"It's just great to see people out, and every single person that comes through the line is smiling. They're happy, and it's been wonderful," he explained.
Garstka said they're following protocols to keep people safe from COVID-19, with employees' temperatures checked every day. They also have EMTs on-site, in case anyone isn't feeling well.
