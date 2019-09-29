Big E sets new all-time attendance record.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E has reached a new all-time attendance record.
Catherine Pappas, Public Relations and Communications Manager for the Eastern States Exposition, says that a total of 1,629,527 visitors passed through their gates this year.
The previous record was set back in 2018 when the fair welcomed a total of 1,543,470 guests.
This was not the only record the Big E broke this season.
Earlier this month, on September 22, the Big E broke their single-day attendance record with total of 176,544 guests passing through their gates.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Gene Cassidy, President and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, says:
“As our event continues to grow, I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of support we receive, and I want to thank everyone in this region who supports us by attending The Big E! Your support allows our mission of agriculture and education to thrive, to grow, and to have a national impact.”
