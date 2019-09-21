WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today was one for the record books for the Big E.
Catherine Pappas, Public Relations and Communications Manager for the Big E, announced that today's attendance broke a single-day record, ushering in a total of 176,544 guests.
New numbers just released by the Big E show that over 607,000 people attended the Big E during its opening weekend.
Just last year, the Big E broke their all-time attendance record, with over 1.54 million people, and had also surpassed their previous all-time attendance record of 1.52 million two years ago.
The previous single-day attendance record for the Big E had been surpassed last year and totaled five other record-setting days in 2018.
