WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday the Eastern States Exposition Fair-grounds looked a lot different than it has in the past 17 days.
After 18 months of planning, and 17 days of foot traffic all good things must come to an end.
President and CEO of the Big E, Gene Cassidy gave Western Mass News a birds-eye view of crews cleaning up the grounds Monday morning.
"There’s an all-night effort to get to where we are right now. It happens fast. It's choreographed beautifully and it's interesting to see happen," Cassidy said.
After a record-breaking year of exactly 1,629,527 people through the gates of the Big E...comes a record-setting amount of trash.
"When there are a lot more people here there is a lot more trash, so it becomes more challenging," Cassidy explained.
And Cassidy said a big part of their clean up effort revolves around recycling.
"Over 810 tons of product is recycled off the fairgrounds. 70 tons of paper products. 30 tons of plastic products. And organic products being removed equal about 100 tons," Cassidy said.
And once the trash is in its place, the focus shifts to planning for next year's Big E.
