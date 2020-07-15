WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Eastern States Exposition is introducing "Big E Summer Weekends" at Storrowton Village. It's where you can enjoy the Big E grounds while still social distancing, this all starts this Friday.
Every weekend this summer there will be the Big E Bakery drive-up window, Sam Adams Brew Garden, Storrowton Tavern, and the Storrowton Villiage museum.
After "Taste of Big E" food preview in June, there’s been a big demand for the Big E’s cream puffs. Now, you can make reservations to purchase some cream puffs, and also, the Sam Adams Beer Garden will be doing outdoor dining. They plan to also use some local products.
“It will be a great test run, my expectation is we'll be open probably for the next 10 weeks. That's what we're hoping for. It will get people back to work and give some things to do for those in the area," said Big E's President and CEO Gene Cassidy.
“Oh, we’re excited. Everyone can’t wait for it to be Friday. We’re excited for it to happen. We’re excited to have this opportunity because so many of our events got canceled. So this is like the second big thing that’s happening for us this year," said Big E's Director of Operations Rachel Pokorny.
Over at Storrowton Tavern, there will be outdoor dining along with living music, and before you leave you can hit up the museum as well.
“I’m thrilled. Its been hard to prepare for business, and it not coming. So, last weekend was the first weekend that we had a lot of customers in, inside and out on the patio. So it's refreshing," said President and Head Chef of Storrowton Tavern Vinnie Calvanese.
“This is the way we could bring children in, along with their families in a safe way to have those great engaging experiences where they get to do things like go in the blacksmith shop and make a ring out of a nail," said Director of Storrowton Village Museum Jessica Fontaine.
Cassidy added he is hoping to put on another taste of the big e drive-through in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.