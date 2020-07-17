WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People are heading to the Big E Fairgrounds tonight, to be among the first to sample the Sam Adams Beer Garden now open as part of "Big E summer Weekends".
Western Mass News spoke with people who were excited to be able to sit down and have a beer at the Big E.
Now, they do have precautions in place where you have to sanitize your hands before you enter. Employees are wiping down tables, and everyone is spread apart.
Western Mass News caught up with the couple who got the first beer served. They’ve been waiting for this moment since coronavirus began.
“We made sure we were the first. We are so excited. I found out about this yesterday, and I planned my entire day around it. I am so excited to be able to come out and be with people without being with people it's perfect," said Chicopee resident Kelly Reid.
“It's just nice to get outside again and socialize safely," said Chicopee resident Ian Roberts.
“If there is a little bit of a line, that’s okay. We’ll take care of you. We’ll get to you. Please be patient. Make sure you have your mask on. It’s required by the State of Massachusetts, and the Board of Health for West Springfield," said the Big E's Director of Operations, Rachel Pokorny.
The beer garden will be open until 9 p.m. tonight, and then again on Saturday and Sunday.
