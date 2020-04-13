WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This weather is forcing drive-through COVID-19 testing sites to close for the day.
This includes the first one that opened up in western Mass last week at the Big E.
Western Mass News digs deeper into the latest updates on the testing operation at the Big E Fairgrounds.
COVID-19 testing was called off today at the Big E...due to the weather.
Health experts said they predict to see a surge in cases by the end of this week.
Heavy gusts of wind and rain forced both of the state's first responder drive-through testing sites to shut down for the day on Monday.
One is at Gillette Stadium and the other at the Big E Fairgrounds in West Springfield, which first opened last week.
Western Mass News spoke with Chief Jeff Farnsworth from the Hampden Police Department.
"Due to the storm coming in the high-winds a lot of the testers in the supplies are set up in tents, so those tents had to be taken down due to the wind advisories, but we are anticipating to be open again tomorrow as long as the storm moves out as quickly as it’s forecast," Farnsworth explained.
Farnsworth is also the president of Chiefs of Police Association.
"It is open up on Thursday and they started taking appointments on Wednesday. They opened up on Thursday and it’s been open daily through Sunday. Things have been going very smoothly. [It's] a steady number of people coming through and being tested," Farnsworth said.
Western Mass News contacted the executive office of Public Safety and Security to see how many people have been tested so far.
We're told from Thursday to Sunday, 291 people have been tested for the coronavirus.
Besides first responders, Governor Charlie Baker announced on Saturday that grocery store workers can also get tested for COVID-19 at the drive-thru testing sites.
Workers do not need to have symptoms.
According to the executive office, some employees started scheduling appointments and being tested over the weekend.
Farnsworth said being able to test grocery store employees is a good thing.
"Ability to test these people, I think, is very important because you know they are on the front lines dealing with a lot of people every day, just like our first responders are," Farnsworth explained.
He said although testing Monday is delayed, they're preparing to resume testing in West Springfield as soon as they can.
"I will postpone many people that were scheduled for today, but I know the sides are working to accommodate them tomorrow," Farnsworth noted.
The facility can test about 200 people per day. Again, this is only for first responders and now supermarket employees.
