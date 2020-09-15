WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Those looking for a taste of The Big E will soon have another chance.
Eastern States Exposition announced that they will host 'The Big E Food-To-Go Drive Thru' over the next several weeks. They noted that following suggestions and social media comments, they are working to create a more user-friendly experience through tickets and timed-entry reservations.
There will be a $5 per vehicle entry fee and reservations for a specific two-hour time slot must be made online in advance. A maximum of 50 cars per hour within the two-hour slot will be registered each day. Guests may also arrive at any time during their time slot, but no more than 30 minutes before the reservation.
Officials explained that the time slot process is aimed at reducing traffic and provider shorter wait times.
Tickets for the first week go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. Food purchases are not included in the vehicle entry fee.
“We were overwhelmed with the support we received during our first food drive thru. It’s clear The Big E will be missed, and this is our way of creating a safe, socially distant opportunity to present the genuine foods people have come to know and love, and continue to create memories for our guests," said Eastern States Exposition President and CEO Gene Cassidy.
The event will run over the following dates:
- September 22 to 27
- September 29 to October 4
- October 6 to 11
- October 13 to 18
The hours of operation will be:
- Tuesday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Traffic will follow a one-way route through the fairgrounds and pass by each vendor. A bypass lane will be available.
The event will be open to standard passenger vehicles only. Eastern States officials noted that bikes, motorcycles, buses, RVs, limousines, commercial passenger vans, pedestrians, over-sized vehicles, and trailers will not be permitted.
Each week, three vendors will be featured with iconic Big E foods.
September 22 – 27, 2020
Butcher Boys
- Steak Sandwich - $11
- Italian Sausage Grinder - $11
- Chicken Pita - $11
- Fried Pickle Slices - $7
Calabrese Market & Grill
- Cotton Candy - $6
- Caramel Apples - $5
- Candy Apple - $4
- Popcorn - $5
- Kettle Corn – Small, $5; Medium, $7; Large, $10; Extra Large, $15
- Kosher Dill or Half Sour Pickle - $2.50
- Bucket of Seven Pickles - $17
Piche’s Concessions
- Beignets, Funnel Cake, Fried Dough, Fried Oreos, Fried Reeses or Fried Snickers - $8 each
- Toppings: Strawberry, Chocolate and Caramel - $2
September 29 – October 4, 2020
Angela’s Pizza
- Giant Mozzarella Sticks - $7
- Large Pizza with Toppings - $25
- Pizza Slice - $5
Big Kahuna
- Gyro Bowls - $12
- Greek Gyros - $10
- Chicken Gyros/Bowls - $12
- Veggie Gyro - $8
- French Gyro - $11
Cinnamon Saloon
- Hot Cinnamon Buns - $6 each or 4-pack for $18
- Fruit Smoothies - Small $6 (16oz.); Large $8 (24oz.)
- Apple Crisp - $7; Two servings, $12
- Hot Coffee $3, Ice Coffee $4 or Lattes for $5
- Hot/Cold Cider - $4
October 6 – 11, 2020
Brew Garden Pub Food
- Chicken & Waffles with Fries - $11
- Tossed & Sauced Tenders with Fries or Plain Chicken Tenders with fries - $9
- Four Cheese Grilled Cheese with Fries - $9
- Buffalo Crispy Chicken Tender Grilled Cheese with Fries - $11
- Pork Please Grilled Cheese with Fries - $11
- Side of Fries - $5
Pig Park BBQ
- Pulled Pork Plates - $13
- Brisket Plates - $14
- Pig Bowls - $8
- Cow Bowls - $9
- Turkey Legs - $15
Poppie’s
- Fresh Lemonade - Small $4 and Large $8
- Corn Dogs - Plain, Cheeseburger, Bacon or Jalapeno - $6
- Frozen Lemonade – Small, $5; Large, $9
- Iced Coffee or Fresh Brewed Iced Tea - $4 each
October 13 – 18, 2020
Billie’s Baked Potato
- Billie’s Special, Broccoli & Cheese or Chili & Cheese - $7
- (Small charge for additional toppings or sour cream on potatoes)
Calabrese Market & Grill
Cotton Candy - $6
- Caramel Apples - $5
- Candy Apple - $4
- Popcorn - $5
- Kettle Corn – Small, $5; Medium, $7; Large, $10; Extra Large, $15
Chompers
- Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Parm or Taco Chompers - 5 balls for $10 (no mixing)
COVID-19 precautions will be in place for visitors, vendors, and employees while on the fairgrounds. Guests are asked to remain in the vehicle and wear a face covering when ordering and accepting food.
During each week of the event, a special offer will also be available through social media. For example, during the first week, discounted tickets for the 2021 Big E will be offered.
Eastern States officials added that restrooms will not be open, but there would be a limited number of portable toilets available.
